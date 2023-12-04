Tom Holland Shares What He Loves About Girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland is expressing his love for Zendaya!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars, both 27, have been dating for over two years and have quickly become one of Hollywood’s most dazzling couples.

Tom and Zendaya have kept their romance more on the private side, though the occasional sighting or comment from the couple has kept them in the headlines.

Keep reading to find out more…

During an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation on Friday (December 1), Tom shared what he appreciates about his girlfriend.

“Zendaya is probably the most honest with me,” he said. “Which I love, ‘cause you need that.”

The Avengers: Endgame star also mentioned how his fellow Marvel actors Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch have impacted his career.

“Downey is very honest – sometimes a little too honest,” he said. “I really respect Downey’s opinion. He taught me so much and I always sing his praises, and I love the guy. I admire him.”

Tom continued, “Benedict Cumberbatch is someone that I ask for advice a lot about acting.”

If you missed it, Tom Holland recently addressed his future as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!