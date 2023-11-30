Will Tom Holland Do 'Spider-Man 4'? Actor Addresses His Future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been wondering about Tom Holland‘s future playing Spider-Man since the unveiling of his third solo movie in 2021. Will he swing back into the action franchise again as the beloved wall crawling hero?

The 27-year-old actor address his future playing Peter Parker during a press conference. He revealed what it would take for him to suit up again for a fourth solo movie and weighed in on his history with the character.

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character,” Tom told Collider at the event. “Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man.”

He continued, saying, “I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.”

“But that said, if we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man. I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I’ll only tell it if we can find the right one,” he concluded.

Tom famously starred in the franchise with his real-life girlfriend Zendaya.

