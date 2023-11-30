Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood & Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? Top Potential Choices From Gerry Turner's Season!

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Will Tom Holland Do 'Spider-Man 4'? Actor Addresses His Future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Will Tom Holland Do 'Spider-Man 4'? Actor Addresses His Future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been wondering about Tom Holland‘s future playing Spider-Man since the unveiling of his third solo movie in 2021. Will he swing back into the action franchise again as the beloved wall crawling hero?

The 27-year-old actor address his future playing Peter Parker during a press conference. He revealed what it would take for him to suit up again for a fourth solo movie and weighed in on his history with the character.

Read more about Tom Holland’s future in the MCU…

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character,” Tom told Collider at the event. “Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man.”

He continued, saying, “I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.”

“But that said, if we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man. I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I’ll only tell it if we can find the right one,” he concluded.

Tom famously starred in the franchise with his real-life girlfriend Zendaya.

If you missed it, earlier this year another actor weighed in on returning as Spider-Man again, too.

Did you know that some A-list stars have auditioned to play the iconic hero over the years?
Photos: Getty
