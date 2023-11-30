Tina Knowles Posts Sweet Moment Beyonce & Blue Ivy Shared on Red Carpet at London Premiere

Beyonce and Blue Ivy shared a precious moment on the red carpet, and Tina Knowles is posting it for the world to see!

If you were unaware, the “Break My Soul” icon is in London, England for the premiere of her movie Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce on Thursday (November 30). She was joined by her daughter, who looked effortlessly cool in a long black dress and sunglasses.

While posing for pics together, fans decoded a conversation the mother-daughter duo exchanged. During it, Bey was taking care of her young daughter.

Read more about Beyonce and Blue Ivy’s touching red carpet moment…

While the hitmaker stood with her arm wrapped around Blue Ivy, she noticed that she was chilly.

“Are you cold,” Beyonce asked. After Blue Ivy confirmed that she was, the singer stepped away from where they were being photographed and signaled for someone to bring her daughter a jacket.

Tina was moved by the moment.

“This has me in tears right now,” she wrote alongside the clip on Instagram. “To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11 year old I thank you I appreciate you ❤️❤️”

If you missed it, the proud grandma recently shared some details about Blue Ivy‘s recurring gig performing during the Renaissance World Tour.

Speaking of the London movie premiere, you might be surprised by one of the A-list celebrities on the guestlist.