Taylor Swift Shines in Silver as She Supports Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Film Premiere in London!

Taylor Swift is showing her support for Beyonce!

The 33-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer posed for photos on the black carpet as she arrived at the Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce premiere on Thursday (November 30) in London, England.

For the premiere, Taylor dazzled in a silver dress with a high slit paired with black heels.

If you forgot, Beyonce, 42, was a surprise guest of honor at the premiere of Taylor‘s Eras Tour Concert Film back in October.

Sadly, Taylor wasn’t able to make it to Beyonce‘s first Renaissance movie premiere last weekend in Beverly Hills, Calif. because she was out of the country with back-to-back Eras Tour shows scheduled.

While Taylor missed the first premiere, several other big stars were in attendance.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce will premiere in theaters on December 1. You can check out the most recent trailer here!

FYI: Taylor is wearing a Balmain gown, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and Anita Ko jewelry.

