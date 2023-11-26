All the Members of Destiny's Child Supported Beyoncé at Her 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere!

It’s a major Destiny’s Child reunion!

All four members, past and present, of the hit-making “Say My Name” girl group were in attendance to support bandmate Beyoncé at the premiere of her Renaissance tour film at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Saturday (November 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams all looked stunning on the shimmering silver carpet.

This isn’t the first time they all met up, however: moviegoers reported that viewers get to see the five members of the group enjoy a brief backstage mini-reunion during the concert film as well.

Bey recently made a surprise appearance to drop a trailer for the film, which hits theaters on December 1.

