Top Stories
All the Members of Destiny's Child Supported Beyonc&eacute; at Her 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere!

All the Members of Destiny's Child Supported Beyoncé at Her 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere!

Here's Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere After Bey&rsquo;s Surprise 'Eras Tour' Premiere Appearance

Here's Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere After Bey’s Surprise 'Eras Tour' Premiere Appearance

Gigi Hadid Called Out by Bar Refaeli &amp; Scooter Braun After Sharing Incorrect Story on Israel-Palestine Conflict

Gigi Hadid Called Out by Bar Refaeli & Scooter Braun After Sharing Incorrect Story on Israel-Palestine Conflict

Robert Pattinson Competed With 9 Actors to Play Edward in 'Twilight' (&amp; He Almost Wasn't Cast for a Wild Reason!)

Robert Pattinson Competed With 9 Actors to Play Edward in 'Twilight' (& He Almost Wasn't Cast for a Wild Reason!)

Sun, 26 November 2023 at 9:07 am

All the Members of Destiny's Child Supported Beyoncé at Her 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere!

All the Members of Destiny's Child Supported Beyoncé at Her 'Renaissance' Movie Premiere!

It’s a major Destiny’s Child reunion!

All four members, past and present, of the hit-making “Say My Name” girl group were in attendance to support bandmate Beyoncé at the premiere of her Renaissance tour film at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Saturday (November 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Keep reading to find out more…

LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams all looked stunning on the shimmering silver carpet.

This isn’t the first time they all met up, however: moviegoers reported that viewers get to see the five members of the group enjoy a brief backstage mini-reunion during the concert film as well.

Bey recently made a surprise appearance to drop a trailer for the film, which hits theaters on December 1.

Find out who is the richest star of Destiny’s Child today!
Just Jared on Facebook
destinys child renaissance 2023 1
destinys child renaissance 2023 2
destinys child renaissance 2023 3
destinys child renaissance 2023 4

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Destiny's Child, LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett, Michelle Williams, Movies, Renaissance

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images