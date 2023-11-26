Top Stories
15 Stars Who Deny Using Ozempic & 14 Celebs Who Admit They Do

15 Stars Who Deny Using Ozempic & 14 Celebs Who Admit They Do

Ozempic is a once-weekly injectable medication formulated to help adults with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar.

The medication is also known for being a solution to weight loss, which some celebrities have used for that reason, and that reason alone.

Despite Ozempic being a growing weight loss trend, a plastic surgeon confirmed to Us Weekly in March 2023 that it was never meant for people who are near their ideal weight, and that “it’s not even approved by the FDA for casual weight loss.”

Despite that, some celebrities have and still take Ozempic for weight loss. Others have spoken out when accused of taking the drug. With that in mind, we’re looking at celebrities who’ve denied and admitted to taking Ozempic.

Find out what the celebrities have said about Ozempic…

