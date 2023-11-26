John Travolta Reveals the Near-Death Experience That Inspired His Movie

John Travolta is sharing a scary story.

The 69-year-old actor opened up about a near-death experience at a special screening of his new Disney+ film, The Shepherd, in London, England.

“I knew what it felt like to absolutely think you’re going to die,” he recalled, via Variety.

Back in 1992, when he was 38, John Travolta was flying a corporate jet with his family on board when he experienced “a total electrical failure” during the flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Rockland, Maine on Thanksgiving Day.

“I had two good jet engines, but I had no instruments, no electric, nothing. And I thought it was over,” he said, until a “miracle” occurred.

“And then as if by a miracle, we descended as per the rules to lower altitude. I saw the Washington D.C. monument and identified that Washington National Airport was next to it and I made a landing just like [Freddie] does in the film,” he said.

The incident inspired him to adapt Frederick Forsyth‘s 1975 novel of the same name, which follows a young Royal Air Force pilot flying home for Christmas. The young pilot, Freddie Hooke (Ben Radcliffe), also suffers total electrical failure until a pilot (Travolta) guides the young pilot to a safe landing.

“So when I read [Forsyth's] book, it resonated even more because of this experience I had personally had,” he said.

If you missed it, the Grease casting director is slamming a complaint about the iconic movie and it’s cast – that the stars were too old to believably play teenaged highschoolers.