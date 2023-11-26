BTS's V Causes Fan Panic After Seemingly Chopping Off His Hair

V is causing quite the commotion amongst ARMY.

The 27-year-old BTS boy band member shared a photo to his Instagram Story that seemingly suggested he cut off a substantial amount of his hair over the weekend.

On Sunday (November 26), he shared the photo with an emoji of a man getting a haircut, without any caption.

Fans are speculating that V may have cut his hair in preparation for his upcoming mandatory military enlistment.

His agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, posted to Weverse days before, stating: “RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are actively preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will promptly share further updates concerning their military service schedules. We pledge unwavering support and warmth throughout their service period until their safe return. Your love means the world to them.”

We’ll have to wait and see if he’s got a brand new look! Find out more about the members’ enlistment.