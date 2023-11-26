Top Stories
Here's Why Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere After Bey’s Surprise 'Eras Tour' Premiere Appearance

Gigi Hadid Called Out by Bar Refaeli & Scooter Braun After Sharing Incorrect Story on Israel-Palestine Conflict

Robert Pattinson Competed With 9 Actors to Play Edward in 'Twilight' (& He Almost Wasn't Cast for a Wild Reason!)

Biggest Stories of the Week (From Suki Waterhouse's Pregnancy Announcement to Melissa Barrera's 'Scream 7' Firing)

Sun, 26 November 2023 at 8:46 am

BTS's V Causes Fan Panic After Seemingly Chopping Off His Hair

V is causing quite the commotion amongst ARMY.

The 27-year-old BTS boy band member shared a photo to his Instagram Story that seemingly suggested he cut off a substantial amount of his hair over the weekend.

On Sunday (November 26), he shared the photo with an emoji of a man getting a haircut, without any caption.

Fans are speculating that V may have cut his hair in preparation for his upcoming mandatory military enlistment.

His agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, posted to Weverse days before, stating: “RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are actively preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will promptly share further updates concerning their military service schedules. We pledge unwavering support and warmth throughout their service period until their safe return. Your love means the world to them.”

We’ll have to wait and see if he’s got a brand new look! Find out more about the members’ enlistment.
