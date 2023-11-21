4 Remaining Members of BTS Begin Process to Enlist in Military, Big Hit Releases Statement

All seven members of BTS will soon be enlisted in the military!

It’s been nearly a year since Jin became the first member of the K-pop group to enlist to serve his military duty, followed by J-Hope enlisting in February and Suga in September.

Now, the final four members of the group – Jimin, Jung Kook, RM and V – are starting the enlistment process, their agency Big Hit has confirmed in a new statement.

See what they said inside…

“We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process,” Big Hit shared in a statement on Weverse. “The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course.”

“We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and safely return,” they added. “Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you.”

Each member of the group is required to perform up to two years of service in the military, enlisting before the age of 28. However, all BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

If you missed it, back in September, each member of BTS renewed their contracts with Big Hit!

