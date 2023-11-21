The Richest Destiny's Child Members, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Destiny’s Child is one of the biggest, most influential R&B-pop girl groups of all time.

The legendary troupe first debuted in the late ‘90s, delivering hits like “No, No, No,” “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name” that sent them skyrocketing to superstardom in the music industry.

Throughout the years, the group experienced several member lineup shake-ups, before ultimately landing on their most well-known iteration, dubbed “DC3.” Together, the trio would release fun, empowering smashes like “Survivor,” “Bootylicious” and “Independent Woman Pt. 1.”

Since their last studio album in the mid ‘00s, Destiny Fulfilled, all of the members have gone on to embark on solo ventures expanding beyond music into acting, writing, presenting, and appearing as judges on popular reality TV shows.

As Beyoncé celebrates her birthday on tour, we’re taking a look back at all of the members past and present, and checking out what they’re up to now and how much wealth they’ve acquired.

Find out who are the richest members of Destiny’s Child, ranked from lowest to highest estimated net worth….

6. Farrah Franklin

Estimated net worth: $200,000

Member from: 2000 (6 months)

Upon leaving Destiny’s Child, Farrah appeared in shows and films like All Of Us, Single Black Female and The Preacher’s Family, as well as Rated ATL, and released a handful of songs over the years, including “Lolli Pop” and “Push Up On Me.”

5. LaTavia Roberson

Estimated net worth: $500,000

Member from: 1997 to 2000

After leaving Destiny’s Child, LaTavia has since gone on to star in productions on stage including How to Love and Not My Family, as well as the show R&B Divas: Atlanta. She’s also made appearances on shows like Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Wendy Williams Show.

4. LeToya Luckett

Estimated net worth: $5 million

Member from: 1997 to 2000

After leaving Destiny’s Child, LeToya released her self-titled solo debut in 2006, which debuted at No. 1, including the hit “Torn,” followed by 2009′s Lady Love. She’s also starred in movies like Preacher’s Kid and appeared in shows like Single Ladies and Power Book III, as well as Greenleaf. She later returned to music with 2017′s Back 2 Life, and continues to appear in TV movies like The Great Holiday Bake War and A Miracle Before Christmas.

3. Michelle Williams

Estimated net worth: $10 million

Member from: 2000 to 2006 disbandment

Following the disbandment of Destiny’s Child, Michelle went on to release her solo debut Unexpected with hits like “We Break the Dawn” and “The Greatest,” as well as moving into gospel territory with Journey to Freedom, including “Say Yes” with her DC3 bandmates. She debuted on Broadway in Aida, and starred in productions like Chicago and What My Husband Doesn’t Know, as well as appearing on TV shows like Strictly Come Dancing and The Masked Singer.

2. Kelly Rowland

Estimated net worth: $12 million

Member from: 1997 to 2006 disbandment

Since her time in Destiny’s Child, Kelly‘s released a string of successful records including her debut Simply Deep, Ms. Kelly, Here I Am and Talk a Good Game, with hits like “Stole,” “Commander,” Like This” and “Can’t Nobody.” She’s a frequent dance floor fixture, with hits like “When Love Takes Over” with David Guetta, and she’s a reality TV staple, judging shows like The X Factor and The Voice in international seasons.

1. Beyoncé Knowles

Estimated net worth: $500 million

Member from: 1997 to 2006 disbandment

After her time in Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed, best-selling, heavily awarded musicians of all time, including the most Grammy wins of any person in history. Bey‘s delivered culture-shaking records and visuals over the years, from her debut Dangerously in Love to her latest album, Renaissance. She’s also starred in films like Dreamgirls and The Lion King, and launched successful fashion lines like Ivy Park, and dozens of endorsements.

Disclaimer: The content of this post is based on data from Celebrity Net Worth and The Things. JustJared does not assume responsibility for any of the numbers reported in this post.