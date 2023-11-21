Netflix Is Removing 38 Titles in December 2023, Including a Taylor Swift Tour Movie & 'Love Actually'

Netflix has just released the full list of movies and television shows being removed from the streaming service in December 2023.

This list includes lots of fan favorite titles from actors like Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio. In fact, all of Tom‘s Mission: Impossible films will be removed, along with a few Leo faves like The Wolf of Wall Street and Catch Me If You Can.

Another fan favorite being removed is the holiday film Love Actually, plus, Taylor Swift‘s Reputation tour movie!

Keep reading to find out more…

See every movie and television show being removed from Netflix below…

Leaving 12/14/23

The Hills: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 12/21/23

Sing 2

Leaving 12/27/23

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

Leaving 12/28/23

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/30/23

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour

Us

Leaving 12/31/23

8 Mile

American Beauty

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Field of Dreams

Friends with Benefits

Get Him to the Greek

Gladiator

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda

Lost in Translation

Love Actually

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

The Wolf of Wall Street

