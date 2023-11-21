Netflix Is Removing 38 Titles in December 2023, Including a Taylor Swift Tour Movie & 'Love Actually'
Netflix has just released the full list of movies and television shows being removed from the streaming service in December 2023.
This list includes lots of fan favorite titles from actors like Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio. In fact, all of Tom‘s Mission: Impossible films will be removed, along with a few Leo faves like The Wolf of Wall Street and Catch Me If You Can.
Another fan favorite being removed is the holiday film Love Actually, plus, Taylor Swift‘s Reputation tour movie!
See every movie and television show being removed from Netflix below…
Leaving 12/14/23
The Hills: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 12/21/23
Sing 2
Leaving 12/27/23
Da Kath & Kim Code
Kath & Kimderella
Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions
Leaving 12/28/23
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 12/30/23
Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour
Us
Leaving 12/31/23
8 Mile
American Beauty
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Field of Dreams
Friends with Benefits
Get Him to the Greek
Gladiator
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda
Lost in Translation
Love Actually
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
The Wolf of Wall Street
