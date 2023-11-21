Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Grab Dinner Together

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are not often photographed together, but they were seen out to dinner on Monday (November 20) at Baltaire Restaurant & Steakhouse in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress and the 47-year-old She’s All That actor were with a larger group as they waited for their car at the valet.

Freddie and Sarah Michelle were photographed at an event together last month, but they really don’t often pose at events together all too often.

If you don’t know, an I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot movie is reportedly in the works! Find out which 2 original stars are in talks to return! Sarah Michelle and Freddie co-starred in the film franchise back in the 90s.