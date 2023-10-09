Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate 50 Years Of Nightmares At Knott's Scary Farm!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are getting into the Halloween spirit!

The 46-year-old Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress and the 47-year-old She’s All That actor made a rare appearance together as they attended the Knott’s Scary Farm’s 50th Anniversary event on Saturday night (October 7) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance at the event was influencer Noah Beck.

