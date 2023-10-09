Netflix Debuts First Teaser Trailer for 'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' - Watch Now!

Get ready for the return of Chicken Run!

Over 20 years after the first movie hit theaters in 2000, Netflix has debuted the first teaser trailer for the new stop-motion animated film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Miranda Richardson is reprising her voice role of Mrs Tweedy, alongside her fellow OG co-stars Jane Horrocks (Babs), Lynn Ferguson (Mac) and Imelda Staunton (Bunty).

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s a synopsis for the upcoming sequel: “Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!”

The new movie also stars Thandiwe Newton as Ginger, Zachary Levi as Rocky, Bella Ramsey as Molly, David Bradley as Fowler, Romesh Ranganathan as Nick, Daniel Mays as Fetcher, Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle, Peter Serafinowicz as Reginald Smith, and Nick Mohammed as Dr. Fry.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget premieres December 15th on Netflix!