Ashley Tisdale Reunites with 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' Co-Star Dylan Sprouse!

Ashley Tisdale is living the “Suite Life” at the Los Angeles Rams game!

On Sunday (October 8), the 38-year-old High School Musical star attended the Rams against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

During the game, Ashley bumped into former The Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-star Dylan Sprouse!

“Ran into my little brother Dylan,” Ashley wrote on her Instagram Story along with a selfie of she and Dylan, 31. “I love you so much!!!”

Ashley later shared a video of Dylan surprising wife Barbara Palvin with a cake as they all sang “Happy Birthday” to her. (Barbara turned 30 on Sunday.)

Over the summer, Ashley shared a cute photo of 2-year-old daughter Jupiter swimming with “uncle” Austin Butler!

