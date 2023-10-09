Ashley Tisdale Reunites with 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' Co-Star Dylan Sprouse!
Ashley Tisdale is living the “Suite Life” at the Los Angeles Rams game!
On Sunday (October 8), the 38-year-old High School Musical star attended the Rams against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
During the game, Ashley bumped into former The Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-star Dylan Sprouse!
“Ran into my little brother Dylan,” Ashley wrote on her Instagram Story along with a selfie of she and Dylan, 31. “I love you so much!!!”
Ashley later shared a video of Dylan surprising wife Barbara Palvin with a cake as they all sang “Happy Birthday” to her. (Barbara turned 30 on Sunday.)
Over the summer, Ashley shared a cute photo of 2-year-old daughter Jupiter swimming with “uncle” Austin Butler!
