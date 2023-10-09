Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2023 at 12:20 am

Lily-Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Grab Dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica

Lily-Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Grab Dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake are enjoying a romantic date night.

The 24-year-old The Idol actress and the 26-year-old musician made a quick dash out of Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi and into their waiting ride after dinner on Thursday night (October 5) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily-Rose Depp

For their night out, Lily-Rose wore a shirt with an image of a giant pair of lips on it with a pink skirt while 070 Shake wore a black leather jacket over a sweater paired with black jeans.

If you didn’t know, Lily-Rose went public with her relationship with 070 Shake – whose real name is Danielle Balbuena – back in May by posting a photo of them together and revealing that they had been together for four months.

Lily-Rose recently reacted to SNL‘s Chloe Fineman impersonating her The Idol character!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: 070 Shake, Lily Rose Depp

