CBS Exec Speaks Out After Shocking 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Cancellation

CBS is addressing NCIS: Hawai’i‘s shocking cancellation.

Last week, fans were shocked after the network decided to cancel the Vanessa Lachy-led series after three seasons.

Following backlash from fans, CBS executives are explaining the reason behind the show’s cancellation and addressed the possibility of NCIS: Hawai’i moving to the network’s streaming service.

Keep reading to find out more…“It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going,” president of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach said during the network’s unveiling of its 2024-25 schedule, according to Variety.

She continued, “Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions.”

When asked if there’s a chance that NCIS: Hawai’i‘s cancellation might get reversed, Amy responded, “No.”

