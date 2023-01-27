Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Fan Theory 'Wolf Pack' & 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' are Connected

Sarah Michelle Gellar was asked about an exciting fan theory about her new show Wolf Pack.

The 45-year-old actress is set to star in the series, which recently premiered on Paramount+.

She’s playing a character named Kristin Ramsey. However, one fan theory was that she was actually returning to a familiar character – Buffy Summers from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Read more about the Wolf Pack theory and see what Sarahj Michelle Gellar had to say about it…

Digital Spy noted that a fan theorized that Kristin was simply Buffy operating under an alias, which would create an opportunity to bridge the two worlds. However, Sarah made it clear that there wasn’t any truth in the belief.

“That’s really funny. I like it. I’m down for it,” she told the outlet. “No, I can tell you that one is not the case. That is not what you will find out, but that’s funny.”

