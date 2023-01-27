Who is Laith Ashley? Meet Taylor Swift's Love Interest in Her 'Lavender Haze' Music Video

Taylor Swift‘s newly released “Lavender Haze” music video is filled with a multitude of Easter eggs that fans are breaking down. It also features her love interest – trans model Laith Ashley.

If you watched the video and found yourself wondering about the man Taylor cozied up to, who also appeared onscreen dressed as a weatherman, it’s time to get better acquainted with the 33-year-old model.

Let’s start with the basics. Laith‘s full name is Laith Ashley De La Cruz, and he describes himself as an artist on Instagram.

He found breakout success as a model, and you might recall him from a 2019 cover of Attitude Magazine, which he shared with Olympian Gus Kenworthy.

His career started several years before when he was featured in an ad campaign for Barneys in 2014. One year later, Laith received support from Lavern Cox, according to Them. Since then, he’s appeared in various campaigns and photoshoots.

Regarding his identity, Laith told Vogue that he learned what it meant to be transgender at the age of 19 but “knew there was something different” about him from a young age.

He also discussed the role religion played in his journey: “The hardest part of my journey was coming to terms with who I am and my own personal religious beliefs. Growing up Christian, I was taught that homosexuality and anything within that subset was sinful so I internalized who I was. However I have now found peace in both.”

The star added that he was interested in exploring additional creative avenues in the future.

“I would like to still be modelling and perhaps branch out into the film or music industry or anywhere I can express my creative talent,” he shared. Of course, this makes his cameo in Taylor‘s video very appropriate!

Speaking of “Lavender Haze,” Laith took to Instagram to thank Taylor for sharing the screen with him.

“Thank you [Taylor Swift] for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical,” he wrote. “Your storytelling abilities through your music and visuals continues to leave me in awe, inspired, and hopeful.”

He also recognized his collaborator as an ally: “Thank you for being an ally and for continuously using your platform for good. Representation matters.

AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!”

