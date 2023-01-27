Top Stories
Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Fri, 27 January 2023 at 10:22 pm

Oprah Winfrey & Tiffany Haddish Step Out & Support Premiere of 'The 1619 Project' In LA

Oprah Winfrey hit the red carpet in a stylish suit for the premiere of Hulu’s The 1619 Project held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday night (January 26) in Los Angeles.

The 67-year-old mogul, who is also a producer on the project, was joined by Tiffany Haddish, Van Jones, Jalen Rose, Angela Rye, Malika Haqq, and Kendrick Sampson to support writer Nikole Hannah-Jones at the debut event for the mini-series.

Showrunner Shoshana Guy and director Roger Ross Williams were also there, along with Kaya Royster, Gabrielle Elyse, Tracie Thoms, Jurnee Smollett, Angela Lewis, Loni Love, Deborah Joy Winans, Herbie Hancock, Marvin Jones III, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Edi Gathegi, Joy-Ann Reid, and Kilo Kish.

If you’re unaware, The 1619 Project is inspired by Nikole‘s essays in The New York Times that seek to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.

You can see the trailer for the series below:

The 1619 Project is streaming now on Hulu.

