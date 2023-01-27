Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Talk About Their Wedding Plans Just Weeks After Announcing Engagement

Nick Viall is hitting the ground running on planning his wedding to Natalie Joy.

The 42-year-old former Bachelor star and Natalie announced their engagement earlier this month, and in a new interview, he’s opening up about if the two have planned anything yet.

Keep reading to find out more…

Nick shared with E! News that he and Natalie have been starting to talk about what they want their nuptials to be like.

“Last night, we just started talking about how we should start making a list,” he said, adding that they are “starting to get like a lot of advice from friends who have either recently gotten married or are planning a wedding right now. So in that sense, we started very, very early.”

Nick also says that he and Natalie aren’t looking for a long engagement.

“We’re definitely anxious to get married,” he shared. “We definitely didn’t get engaged to have a long engagement, so it’s been great. It’s exciting.”

Of the advice, Nick says that everyone is telling them to get the venue first.

“For me, it’s an excitement level, but I’ve been told that if you can find that, it gets a lot easier. But that’s the big hurdle. So now I’m excited to figure that out. It is intimidating,” he said.

Nick went on, describing the venue that they do want: “I don’t know if our goal is to have the biggest wedding of all time. I think for us, something we’ve talked about is it’s important to involve people who know our relationship and know us. So I think that would be kind of the driving force.”

Natalie then added, “Also convenience. We want it to be super easy. I have a lot of older, sick family members that I want to come and I don’t want anyone having to fly to Mexico. I want it to be easy for everyone.”

