'Black Mirror' Renewed for Season 7 at Netflix!

Black Mirror has been renewed for a seventh season by Netflix!

Charlie Brooker‘s hit science fiction show returned in 2023 after being on hiatus for over four years. Season 6 had five episodes with actors including Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, and more.

Season 7 will allegedly begin filming later this year, Variety reports, with Charlie, Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhodes all returning to produce.

Casting has not been announced at this time and there’s no plot details released at this time either. There was no timetable given for a release date, either.

If you’re craving some Black Mirror over the holiday weekend, the earlier seasons are available to stream, as well as the choose your own adventure movie!



Stay tuned as we learn more details about the upcoming seventh season.