Top Stories
Thu, 23 November 2023 at 11:23 am

Beyonce Makes Surprise Thanksgiving Parade Appearance to Drop New 'Renaissance' Movie Trailer!

Beyonce Makes Surprise Thanksgiving Parade Appearance to Drop New 'Renaissance' Movie Trailer!

Did you expect to see Beyonce this morning on the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?!

The superstar made a surprise appearance via a pre-taped video message in which she debuted a new trailer for her upcoming movie Renaissance – A Film by Beyonce.

Beyonce told fans that she was “wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. I’m so honored to share with you the first look at the new Renaissance film trailer.”

The movie will be released in theaters on December 1 and we can’t wait to see it!

Keep reading to find out more…

Did you see that Beyonce‘s mom recently revealed a very interesting detail about the costumes for the tour? We need to see all of the unreleased looks!
Photos: NBC
