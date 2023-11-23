Beyonce Makes Surprise Thanksgiving Parade Appearance to Drop New 'Renaissance' Movie Trailer!

Did you expect to see Beyonce this morning on the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?!

The superstar made a surprise appearance via a pre-taped video message in which she debuted a new trailer for her upcoming movie Renaissance – A Film by Beyonce.

Beyonce told fans that she was “wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. I’m so honored to share with you the first look at the new Renaissance film trailer.”

The movie will be released in theaters on December 1 and we can’t wait to see it!

Keep reading to find out more…

Did you see that Beyonce‘s mom recently revealed a very interesting detail about the costumes for the tour? We need to see all of the unreleased looks!