Beyonce Makes Surprise Thanksgiving Parade Appearance to Drop New 'Renaissance' Movie Trailer!
Did you expect to see Beyonce this morning on the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?!
The superstar made a surprise appearance via a pre-taped video message in which she debuted a new trailer for her upcoming movie Renaissance – A Film by Beyonce.
Beyonce told fans that she was “wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. I’m so honored to share with you the first look at the new Renaissance film trailer.”
The movie will be released in theaters on December 1 and we can’t wait to see it!
Did you see that Beyonce‘s mom recently revealed a very interesting detail about the costumes for the tour? We need to see all of the unreleased looks!
