Tina Knowles Reveals Beyoncé Had Over 100 More Costumes That She Didn't Wear On Renaissance Tour

Tina Knowles is spilling some tea on the Renaissance World Tour!

The mother of Beyoncé made an appearance on a Renaissance-themed Halloween episode of Sherri with host Sherri Shepherd, and she even dressed in one of her daughter’s actual looks from the tour.

During the nearly six months-long tour, Beyoncé wore so many different looks, but Tina revealed that they had even more that didn’t make it to the stage!

Get the scoop inside…

“She told me that she wanted to have more than one stylist, and I actually hired four people,” Tina shared on Sherri. “It would have been impossible [with just one]. We had over 600 costumes to choose from, and so she still has maybe 150 costumes that she hasn’t… But every night, she did at least five, four to five new costumes.”

Tina even joked that she should’ve hired fans to do costumes because of the looks people put together to attend.

“I look out in the audience, I’ve been to I think, probably 40 of the 56 shows, and every night, you know, I see the most amazing costumes, and these costumes cost a fortune. I’m like, I should have hired them!” she said. “The creativity is just off the charts, it’s unbelievable.”

Fans will get another look at Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour costumes at the upcoming theatrical release of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. Maybe she’ll wear one of the 150 remaining outfits to one of the two premieres!