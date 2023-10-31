Bradley Cooper & Ex Irina Shayk Dress as Rocket Raccoon for Halloween Trick-or-Treating! (Photos)

Bradley Cooper is bringing his CGI character to life for Halloween!

The 48-year-old actor wore a Rocket Raccoon costume while going trick-or-treating on Tuesday evening (October 31) in New York City.

Bradley was joined by his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, who wore the same exact costume as him. Looks like they are both big Guardians of the Galaxy fans in real life!

The former couple put up a united front on Halloween to go trick-or-treating with their daughter, who isn’t pictured here.

Bradley has voiced the role of Rocket in 2014′s Guardians of the Galaxy, 2017′s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2018′s Avengers: Infinity War, 2019′s Avengers: Endgame, 2022′s Thor: Love and Thunder, and 2023′s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the Halloween outing…