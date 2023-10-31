Top Stories
Sophie Turner Spotted Kissing British Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson; He's Linked to Royalty

Sophie Turner Spotted Kissing British Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson; He's Linked to Royalty

Tyler Christopher Dead - 'General Hospital' Actor &amp; Eva Longoria's Ex-Husband Passes Away at 50

Tyler Christopher Dead - 'General Hospital' Actor & Eva Longoria's Ex-Husband Passes Away at 50

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker's Baby Name Revealed, Due Date Also Confirmed (&amp; It's Very Soon!)

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Name Revealed, Due Date Also Confirmed (& It's Very Soon!)

Tue, 31 October 2023 at 8:42 pm

Bradley Cooper & Ex Irina Shayk Dress as Rocket Raccoon for Halloween Trick-or-Treating! (Photos)

Bradley Cooper & Ex Irina Shayk Dress as Rocket Raccoon for Halloween Trick-or-Treating! (Photos)

Bradley Cooper is bringing his CGI character to life for Halloween!

The 48-year-old actor wore a Rocket Raccoon costume while going trick-or-treating on Tuesday evening (October 31) in New York City.

Bradley was joined by his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, who wore the same exact costume as him. Looks like they are both big Guardians of the Galaxy fans in real life!

The former couple put up a united front on Halloween to go trick-or-treating with their daughter, who isn’t pictured here.

Bradley has voiced the role of Rocket in 2014′s Guardians of the Galaxy, 2017′s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2018′s Avengers: Infinity War, 2019′s Avengers: Endgame, 2022′s Thor: Love and Thunder, and 2023′s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Have you seen the new rumors about Bradley‘s dating life?

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the Halloween outing…
Just Jared on Facebook
bradley cooper irina shayk rocket raccoon 01
bradley cooper irina shayk rocket raccoon 02
bradley cooper irina shayk rocket raccoon 03
bradley cooper irina shayk rocket raccoon 04
bradley cooper irina shayk rocket raccoon 05

Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: 2023 Halloween, Bradley Cooper, Guardians of the Galaxy, Halloween, Irina Shayk

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images