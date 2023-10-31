Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Got Handsy at Halloween Party This Weekend

Things seem to be heating up between Leonardo DiCaprio and his new girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti!

The new couple was spotted hanging out together at a Halloween party in Los Angeles over the weekend and they got a little handsy with each other at one point.

Vittoria, dressed in a blue dress and a red wig, was seen putting her hand down the back of Leo‘s pants and touching his behind. She had joined him on the deck of the venue and they engaged in some rare PDA. You can see the photos on TMZ.

The outlet says “the whole thing lasted a few minutes” until they released they were being watched.

Leo has been linked to Vittoria, 25, since August, when they were spotted on an ice cream date in Santa Barbara. They have since been seen together around the world, including at fashion week in Paris.