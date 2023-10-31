Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge Spark Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Out in London

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are spending time together in London!

The 20-year-old singer and the 20-year-old actor were spotted arriving at a party over the weekend, with their arms around each other in photos shared on social media.

A few days prior, they were even seen snapping photos with fans, separately and together.

While this is no confirmation that anything is going on between the two as anything more than friends, fans are shipping them together all over social media!

One person even reposted an old post from 2022 where they said the two should date, “Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge fans you’re welcome,” they wrote.

For those that may not know, Louis is most well known for starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown in the Enola Holmes movies on Netflix. He’s also appeared in the FX mini-series Pistol, and he’s starring in the upcoming series Disclaimer for Apple TV+.

Last week, Olivia appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and in a pre-recorded segment, she surprised his young kids on their way to school