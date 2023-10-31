Top Stories
Tyler Christopher Dead - 'General Hospital' Actor & Eva Longoria's Ex-Husband Passes Away at 50

Inside Hollywood's Most Star-Studded Halloween Party: Photos Revealed from Casamigos' 2023 Event!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Name Revealed, Due Date Also Confirmed (& It's Very Soon!)

Tue, 31 October 2023 at 7:39 pm

23 Famous Men Who Have Discussed the Size of Their Manhood (One Celeb Says He Has the Smallest One in the World)

23 Famous Men Who Have Discussed the Size of Their Manhood (One Celeb Says He Has the Smallest One in the World)

This might be TMI for some people, but some famous men have been open about the size of their manhood in interviews over the years. Some of them have revealed they are packing while others weren’t afraid to admit that there’s not much there.

Justin Timberlake, Jason Momoa, Daniel Radcliffe, Jon Hamm, and Michael Fassbender are just some of the celebs who have either publicly discussed their size or had celebrity co-stars reveal the inside scoop.

Prince Harry is one of the latest stars to comment on his own size.

Browse through the slideshow to see what they all said…

