Lee Pace, Jenna Ortega, & More Help Thom Browne Celebrate 20 Years - See Every Photo!
Fashion designer Thom Browne is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his clothing line and a star-studded crowd attended a special event to mark the occasion!
Lee Pace and Jenna Ortega were among the stars who attended the launch of Thom Browne‘s first monograph created in collaboration with Phaidon on Monday (October 30) at The Grill in New York City.
Andrew Bolton curated and wrote a forward titled “the grey manifesto” which complemented original visuals by Johnny Dufort.
More celebs in attendance included David Harbour, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christine Baranski, and The Summer I Turned Pretty co-stars Lola Tung and Christopher Briney, among many others.
Head inside to check out all of the stars who attended the event…
Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs who attended the party…
Anh Duong
Chase Sui Wonders
Chris Storer
Christine Baranski
Christopher Briney
David Harbour
Evan Mock
Huma Abedin
Jenna Lyons
Jenna Ortega
Jeremy O. Harris
Joe Holder
Jordan Roth
King Princess
Lee Pace
Lola Tung
Morgan Spector
Pritika Swarup
Rebecca Hall
Reign Judge
Sora Choi
Thom Browne and Andrew Bolton
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II