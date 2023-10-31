Lee Pace, Jenna Ortega, & More Help Thom Browne Celebrate 20 Years - See Every Photo!

Fashion designer Thom Browne is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his clothing line and a star-studded crowd attended a special event to mark the occasion!

Lee Pace and Jenna Ortega were among the stars who attended the launch of Thom Browne‘s first monograph created in collaboration with Phaidon on Monday (October 30) at The Grill in New York City.

Andrew Bolton curated and wrote a forward titled “the grey manifesto” which complemented original visuals by Johnny Dufort.

More celebs in attendance included David Harbour, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christine Baranski, and The Summer I Turned Pretty co-stars Lola Tung and Christopher Briney, among many others.

Anh Duong

Chase Sui Wonders

Chris Storer

Christine Baranski

Christopher Briney

David Harbour

Evan Mock

Huma Abedin

Jenna Lyons

Jenna Ortega

Jeremy O. Harris

Joe Holder

Jordan Roth

King Princess

Lee Pace

Lola Tung

Morgan Spector

Pritika Swarup

Rebecca Hall

Reign Judge

Sora Choi

Thom Browne and Andrew Bolton