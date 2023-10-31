Top Stories
Tue, 31 October 2023 at 7:35 pm

Lee Pace, Jenna Ortega, & More Help Thom Browne Celebrate 20 Years - See Every Photo!

Fashion designer Thom Browne is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his clothing line and a star-studded crowd attended a special event to mark the occasion!

Lee Pace and Jenna Ortega were among the stars who attended the launch of Thom Browne‘s first monograph created in collaboration with Phaidon on Monday (October 30) at The Grill in New York City.

Andrew Bolton curated and wrote a forward titled “the grey manifesto” which complemented original visuals by Johnny Dufort.

More celebs in attendance included David Harbour, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christine Baranski, and The Summer I Turned Pretty co-stars Lola Tung and Christopher Briney, among many others.

Head inside to check out all of the stars who attended the event…

Anh Duong at the Thom Browne party

Anh Duong

Chase Sui Wonders at the Thom Browne party

Chase Sui Wonders

Chris Storer at the Thom Browne party

Chris Storer

Christine Baranski at the Thom Browne party

Christine Baranski

Christopher Briney at the Thom Browne party

Christopher Briney

David Harbour at the Thom Browne party

David Harbour

Evan Mock at the Thom Browne party

Evan Mock

Huma Abedin at the Thom Browne party

Huma Abedin

Jenna Lyons at the Thom Browne party

Jenna Lyons

Jenna Ortega at the Thom Browne party

Jenna Ortega

Jeremy O. Harris at the Thom Browne party

Jeremy O. Harris

Joe Holder at the Thom Browne party

Joe Holder

Jordan Roth at the Thom Browne party

Jordan Roth

King Princess at the Thom Browne party

King Princess

Lee Pace at the Thom Browne party

Lee Pace

Lola Tung at the Thom Browne party

Lola Tung

Morgan Spector at the Thom Browne party

Morgan Spector

Pritika Swarup at the Thom Browne party

Pritika Swarup

Rebecca Hall at the Thom Browne party

Rebecca Hall

Reign Judge at the Thom Browne party

Reign Judge

Sora Choi at the Thom Browne party

Sora Choi

Thom Browne and Andrew Bolton at the Thom Browne party

Thom Browne and Andrew Bolton

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II at the Thom Browne party

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Photos: BFA
Posted to: Andrew Bolton, Anh Duong, Chase Sui Wonders, Chris Storer, Christine Baranski, Christopher Briney, David Harbour, Evan Mock, Extended, Fashion, Huma Abedin, Jenna Lyons, Jenna Ortega, Jeremy O. Harris, Joe Holder, jordan roth, King Princess, Lee Pace, Lola Tung, Morgan Spector, Pritika Swarup, Rebecca Hall, Reign Judge, Sora Choi, Thom Browne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

