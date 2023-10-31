Tyler Christopher Dead - 'General Hospital' Actor & Eva Longoria's Ex-Husband Passes Away at 50

Tyler Christopher has sadly passed away at the age of 50.

The actor was best known for playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine on the soap opera series General Hospital from 1996 through 2016, winning the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his final season. He also starred in Days of Our Lives after leaving GH.

The news was shared on Instagram by General Hospital star Maurice Benard.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father,” Maurice said in a statement.

Tyler was placed under the guardianship of his sister back in 2019 and he regained control of his life over the summer. “I never thought in a million years that I would be taken advantage of by a family member,” he shared with Bloomberg at the time.

Tyler was married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004 and then he married former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo and they shared two children together. The couple divorced in 2021.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Tyler‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.