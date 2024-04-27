Top Stories
Apr 27, 2024 at 5:54 pm
By JJ Staff

Ashley Benson & Husband Brandon Davis Enjoy Day Out in Los Angeles

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are enjoying a day out together.

The married couple and new parents stepped out to do some shopping before grabbing lunch at La La Land restaurant on Thursday afternoon (April 25) in Los Angeles.

For their outing, Ashley, 34, wore a black jacket and black pants while Brandon, 43 coordinated in a black jacket, white T-shirt, and black jeans.

The night before, Ashley and Brandon enjoyed a quiet date night at celeb hotspot Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

A few weeks ago, Ashley announced that she and Brandon welcomed their first child together!

Ashley and Brandon made their relationship official in February 2023. They announced their engagement in July and got married in November.
Photos: Backgrid USA
