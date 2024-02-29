Ashley Benson Gives Birth! Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Brandon Davis & Shares Photo

Top Stories
Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are officially parents!

Four months after news broke that the 34-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress was expecting a child, her first, with Brandon, it was revealed that she had given birth.

Speculation emerged after Ashley and Brandon were seen out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday (February 28). Fans noticed that her baby bump had shrank, leading them to wonder if she’d already given birth. An insider confirmed the news, and Ashley shared the first photo of her little one.

An insider told ET that Ashley had given birth. They stressed that she and Brandon “are thrilled to be parents together.”

After the news broke, Ashley took to her Instagram story to share the first glimpse at her little one. She posted a photo of the baby’s adorable, tiny hand holding onto one of her fingers.

At the moment, we do not know what Ashley and Brandon named their little one, but we’ll let you know as we learn more. In the meantime, congratulations to the happy couple! We wish them well at this exciting time.

If you forgot, Ashley and Brandon made their relationship official in February 2023. They announced their engagement in July and got married in November.

Find out which other Pretty Little Liars stars have become parents since the show ended!

