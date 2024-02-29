Kelly Clarkson Gets Message From Meghan Markle via Her Celeb Friend Abigail Spencer!

Meghan Markle sent a message to Kelly Clarkson through her bestie Abigail Spencer!

Abigail went on Kelly‘s talk show with her Extended Family co-star Donald Faison, when Meghan came up!

Keep reading to find out more…

“Meg says hello and that she loves you and that she voted for you on American Idol,” Abigail said to Kelly.

“It worked!” Kelly responded about the American Idol voting process working!

Abigail added that Meghan “was just having dinner with Michael Bublé, who said you are the greatest singer on earth.”

Abigail added, “This was unsolicited. She did not know I was coming on here. We were just chatting and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to see Kelly next week,’ and she’s like, ‘I have a message.’”

If you don’t know, Abigail and Meghan co-starred together on Suits and became instant friends. She was one of the guests at Meghan‘s famed NYC baby shower that received so much attention from the British press.