Prince Harry & Michael Bublé Try Out Wheelchair Curling During Invictus Games Event

Prince Harry is trying out the sports at his Invictus Games event!

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle were joined by friends Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato while attending the third and final day of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025′s One Year to Go event on Friday (February 16) held at the Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver, Canada.

During the event, both Harry and the 48-year-old “Feeling Good” singer tried out some wheelchair curling as their wives watched on.

Harry and Meghan, 42, attended all three days of the One Year to Go event and earlier this week, Harry hopped on an ice luge for quick race.

Harry also recently appeared on Good Morning America where he broke his silence on his dad King Charles' cancer diagnosis and gushed about fatherhood.

