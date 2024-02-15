Top Stories
Thu, 15 February 2024 at 7:04 pm

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spend a Second Day in the Snow During Invictus Games Event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sticking close to each other during their second day attending the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025′s One Year to Go Winter Training Camp on Thursday (February 15).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Valentine’s Day together at the event, which is held in Whistler, British Columbia.

They were dressed for the chilly weather. With snow on the ground, Meghan wore a navy jacket, which matched her scarf and beanie. Meanwhile, the Prince wore a warm jacket of his own.

Keep reading to find out more…

While both Meghan and Prince Harry interacted with other attendees, the Prince even hopped on an ice luge for quick race of his own!

It looks like they had a great time, and they looked as in love as ever.

Did you see the latest report about where Meghan and Prince Harry stand with the other members of the royal family?

Scroll through all of the new photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the event in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
