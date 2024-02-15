Jaafar Jackson Transforms Into Michael Jackson While Filming Biopic with On-Screen Mom Nia Long

Jaafar Jackson is hard at work at his highly-anticipated new Michael Jackson biopic!

The 27-year-old actor, who is also the nephew of the late King of Pop, spent the afternoon filming scenes alongside his on-screen mom Nia Long on set of Michael on Thursday (February 15) in Encino, Calif.

For their time on set, Jaafar wore a white button-down shirt with a black tie, black trousers, and white socks while Nia, 53, wore a navy blazer and dress set.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the official synopsis: “Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Nia is playing Michael‘s mom Katherine Jackson while an Oscar-nominated actor is playing his dad, Joe Jackson.

Antoine Fuqua will be directing the film, in theaters on April 18, 2025.

