Colman Domingo Joins Michael Jackson Biopic, Will Play Late Singer's Father

Colman Domingo is the latest star to join the cast of the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic!

The 54-year-old Oscar nominee will play the late King of Pop’s father Joe Jackson in the project, which is titled Michael. He’ll share the screen with Michael‘s nephew Jafaar Jackson, who is bringing the musician to life.

Read more about the casting news…

Colman took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“Next up. I am excited,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of the news. He continued, writing, Jaafar is a revelation.”

He had even more to say in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter: “Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation. After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown.”

“There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level,” he gushed.

Michael is from director Antoine Fuqua and is expected to premiere on April 18, 2025. We recently got even more news about the movie, including a synopsis of what it will cover.

Just last week, another actor joined the project.