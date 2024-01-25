'What Would You Do?' Season 16 - Host, Guest Correspondents & Premiere Date Revealed!

What Would You Do? is back!

The hit hidden-camera series returns for a 16th season on Sunday, February 18 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The show allows viewers toobserve how real people react when tricky situations and moral dilemmas arise in public settings.

“The staying power of What Would You Do? can be summed up simply: it is the search for the hero inside all of us,” said David Sloan, senior executive producer.

We now know who is appearing to host the show, and what will happen in the season premiere…