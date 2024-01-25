Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals Juicy Details About Celebrity Co-Stars (Calling 1 'Super Annoying' &amp; Another the Love of Her Life!)

Sofia Vergara Reveals Juicy Details About Celebrity Co-Stars (Calling 1 'Super Annoying' & Another the Love of Her Life!)

Ariana Grande Shares Glimpse of Herself as Glinda in 'Wicked' Movie

Ariana Grande Shares Glimpse of Herself as Glinda in 'Wicked' Movie

8 Netflix TV Shows Are Ending in 2024 (So Far)

8 Netflix TV Shows Are Ending in 2024 (So Far)

17 Stars Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 17 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

17 Stars Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 17 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Thu, 25 January 2024 at 1:09 pm

'What Would You Do?' Season 16 - Host, Guest Correspondents & Premiere Date Revealed!

Continue Here »

'What Would You Do?' Season 16 - Host, Guest Correspondents & Premiere Date Revealed!

What Would You Do? is back!

The hit hidden-camera series returns for a 16th season on Sunday, February 18 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The show allows viewers toobserve how real people react when tricky situations and moral dilemmas arise in public settings.

“The staying power of What Would You Do? can be summed up simply: it is the search for the hero inside all of us,” said David Sloan, senior executive producer.

We now know who is appearing to host the show, and what will happen in the season premiere…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC News
Posted to: ABC, ABC News, John Quiñones, Sara Haines, Television, W. Kamau Bell, What Would You Do?