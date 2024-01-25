Ben Affleck & Matt Damon to Collaborate Once Again, Confirm New Project 'Animals'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are collaborating yet again!

Matt will star in the new film Animals, which Ben will direct. They will both also produce the film under their artists-first studio, Artists Equity.

Here’s the synopsis, according to THR: “The crime thriller concerns a mayoral candidate and his wife whose son is kidnapped. Surrounded by plenty of enemies, political and otherwise, the husband and wife have no choice but to get their hands real dirty in order to save their son.”

The site notes that filming could begin as early as March in Los Angeles.

