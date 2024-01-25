Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals Juicy Details About Celebrity Co-Stars (Calling 1 'Super Annoying' &amp; Another the Love of Her Life!)

Ariana Grande Shares Glimpse of Herself as Glinda in 'Wicked' Movie

8 Netflix TV Shows Are Ending in 2024 (So Far)

17 Stars Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 17 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Thu, 25 January 2024 at 1:09 pm

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon to Collaborate Once Again, Confirm New Project 'Animals'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are collaborating yet again!

Matt will star in the new film Animals, which Ben will direct. They will both also produce the film under their artists-first studio, Artists Equity.

Keep reading to find out more about the brand new movie…

Here’s the synopsis, according to THR: “The crime thriller concerns a mayoral candidate and his wife whose son is kidnapped. Surrounded by plenty of enemies, political and otherwise, the husband and wife have no choice but to get their hands real dirty in order to save their son.”

The site notes that filming could begin as early as March in Los Angeles.

If you didn’t see, we ranked Matt and Ben‘s nine best collaborations together. Find out which is number 1!
