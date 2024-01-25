Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, & Daughter Ava Sit Front Row at Fendi's Fashion Show

Zendaya arrives in style for the Fendi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Thursday (January 25) in Paris, France.

Also in attendance at the show were Reese Witherspoon with her daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, and Zendaya‘s longtime stylist Law Roach, who she sat next to in the front row. Also seen at the event was French actress Adèle Exarchopoulos.

This is not Zendaya‘s first fashion week show this week. Earlier this week, she stepped out, showcasing her new blunt bangs, at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show. Lots of other celebs were in attendance at that show, too. Zendaya‘s boyfriend Tom Holland reacted to that look online, and there’s a possibility he’ll be reacting to this look, too!

Browse through the gallery to see photos from the Fendi show…