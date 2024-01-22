Zendaya (with a Blunt Bang), Jennifer Lopez, Hunter Schafer & Many More Celebs Attend Schiaparelli's Fashion Show

A lot of big stars stepped out for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday (January 22) in Paris, France.

Some of the names who showed up to the event included Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Karlie Kloss, Golden Globes winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Bella Thorne, and more!

It looks like Zendaya debuted a blunt bang for her appearance at the event, while Jennifer got a lot of attention for her unique sunglasses! See all the pics in the gallery!

In addition, we spotted model (and Idris Elba‘s wife) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and model and musician Soo Joo Park, among other guests.

Browse through the gallery of photos to see all the arrivals at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show…