'The Holdovers' Star Da'Vine Joy Randolph Matches the Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2024

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is glowing on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and her dress matches the carpet!

The 37-year-old actress is attending the event as a nominee at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Da’Vine is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in the movie The Holdovers and she’s considered the favorite to win the award!

In a recent interview, Da’Vine explained why working with co-star Paul Giamatti is just like boxing. Their movie is now streaming on Peacock so you can watch at home.

FYI: Da’Vine is wearing a custom Rodarte dress and jewelry by Reza and Effy.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the Golden Globes…