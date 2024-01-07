Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest &amp; All of the Incredible Fashion!

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 6:46 pm

'The Holdovers' Star Da'Vine Joy Randolph Matches the Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2024

'The Holdovers' Star Da'Vine Joy Randolph Matches the Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2024

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is glowing on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and her dress matches the carpet!

The 37-year-old actress is attending the event as a nominee at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Da’Vine is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in the movie The Holdovers and she’s considered the favorite to win the award!

In a recent interview, Da’Vine explained why working with co-star Paul Giamatti is just like boxing. Their movie is now streaming on Peacock so you can watch at home.

FYI: Da’Vine is wearing a custom Rodarte dress and jewelry by Reza and Effy.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the Golden Globes…
Just Jared on Facebook
davine joy randolph golden globes 01
davine joy randolph golden globes 02
davine joy randolph golden globes 03
davine joy randolph golden globes 04
davine joy randolph golden globes 05
davine joy randolph golden globes 06
davine joy randolph golden globes 07
davine joy randolph golden globes 08
davine joy randolph golden globes 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Golden Globes