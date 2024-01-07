Hallmark Channel January 2024 Lineup - 5 New Movies & 1 New TV Show Season Premiere Dates Revealed!

New year, new Hallmark Channel!

The beloved channel revealed their schedule for new programming for the start of January 2024, including some all-new original movies, as well as the Season 2 premiere of a fan-favorite TV show.

There’s something for everyone in this lineup, including fans of mysteries, drama and romance alike. Plus, plenty of Hallmark Channel stars you already know and love!

Click through to see the complete Hallmark January 2024 schedule…