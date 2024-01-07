Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2024 at 6:57 pm

Rosamund Pike Pairs Lace Headpiece with Black Dress for Golden Globes 2024

Rosamund Pike Pairs Lace Headpiece with Black Dress for Golden Globes 2024

Rosamund Pike is stealing the show on the red carpet!

The 44-year-old actress struck a pose while arriving at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rosamund Pike

For the awards show, Rosamund donned a black, lace headpiece with a coordinating black dress.

Rosamund is nominated tonight for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for her role in Saltburn while co-star Barry Keoghan is nominated for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Rosamund Pike is wearing a Christian Dior dress.
