Rosamund Pike Pairs Lace Headpiece with Black Dress for Golden Globes 2024

Rosamund Pike is stealing the show on the red carpet!

The 44-year-old actress struck a pose while arriving at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the awards show, Rosamund donned a black, lace headpiece with a coordinating black dress.

Rosamund is nominated tonight for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for her role in Saltburn while co-star Barry Keoghan is nominated for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Rosamund Pike is wearing a Christian Dior dress.