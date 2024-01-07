Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2024 at 7:03 pm

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Couple Up for Golden Globes 2024

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Couple Up for Golden Globes 2024

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz pose for photos together at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 50-year-old supermodel and 34-year-old entertainer looked picture perfect as they walked the press line as photos were snapped.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Sophie Couture dress, Christian Louboutin shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Browse through the gallery below to see all of the photos of the couple at the big event…
