Met Gala 2024 Guest List: Several Confirmed to Return, 4 Are Skipping, & 2 Aren't Invited (Plus, See If Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Attending)

Hailey Bieber Responds to Justin Bieber's Crying Photos with a Comment on His Instagram

Chelsea Handler Responds to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Casting Report

Netflix Confirms Which Stars Are Returning for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3, But Some Names Were Left Off the LIst!

Apr 29, 2024 at 7:59 pm
By JJ Staff

Rita Ora Goes Glam for Typebea Haircare Brand Launch Party in London

Rita Ora Goes Glam for Typebea Haircare Brand Launch Party in London

Rita Ora is stepping out to celebrate her new business venture!

The 33-year-old entertainer was all smiles as she arrived at the launch party for her new haircare brand TYPEBEA on Monday (April 29) held at The Old Sessions House in London, England.

Rita went glam in a nude, strapless bustier with brown flared pants and sheer maroon opera gloves as she attended the event with her co-founder Anna Lahey.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m so excited to finally announce a huge passion of mine, @TYPEBEA, high-performance haircare for all hair types that I’ve created with @anna.lahey,” Rita wrote on Instagram a few weeks ago announcing the haircare line.

“The relationship we have with our hair is so personal,” Rita continued. “For me it’s a huge part of my identity, creativity and confidence. Throughout my career I’ve had nearly every hair colour and style. My hair has been bleached, I’ve had extensions, I’ve cut it short. But now I can say my hair is the healthiest it’s ever been. I can’t wait to share this with you!”

You can shop the haircare brand at Typebea.com.

If you missed it, Rita will be playing a Disney villain in a new movie musical!

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of Rita Ora arriving at the launch event…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Rita Ora