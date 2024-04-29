Rita Ora Goes Glam for Typebea Haircare Brand Launch Party in London

Rita Ora is stepping out to celebrate her new business venture!

The 33-year-old entertainer was all smiles as she arrived at the launch party for her new haircare brand TYPEBEA on Monday (April 29) held at The Old Sessions House in London, England.

Rita went glam in a nude, strapless bustier with brown flared pants and sheer maroon opera gloves as she attended the event with her co-founder Anna Lahey.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m so excited to finally announce a huge passion of mine, @TYPEBEA, high-performance haircare for all hair types that I’ve created with @anna.lahey,” Rita wrote on Instagram a few weeks ago announcing the haircare line.

“The relationship we have with our hair is so personal,” Rita continued. “For me it’s a huge part of my identity, creativity and confidence. Throughout my career I’ve had nearly every hair colour and style. My hair has been bleached, I’ve had extensions, I’ve cut it short. But now I can say my hair is the healthiest it’s ever been. I can’t wait to share this with you!”

You can shop the haircare brand at Typebea.com.

