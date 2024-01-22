'NCIS: Hawaii' Season 3 - 6 Stars Returning, 1 Cast Member Will Be a Recurring Guest Star!

NCIS: Hawaii is coming back next month!

The hit CBS series first premiered back in September of 2021, and centers around a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service based in Hawaii.

The show is a spin-off of the popular NCIS series, and the fourth series overall in the NCIS franchise.

As of February of last year, the series was renewed for a third season. And now, we know that CBS is officially premiering Season 3 on Monday, February 12, 2024.

We also know who is returning this season, and one big guest star set to recur.

Find out who is expected to return for NCIS: Hawaii Season 3…