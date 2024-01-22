Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Find Out Who She's Cheering on Travis Kelce With!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Find Out Who She's Cheering on Travis Kelce With!

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

A Big Star Is Being Replaced for 'Doctor Who' Season 15!

A Big Star Is Being Replaced for 'Doctor Who' Season 15!

Grammys 2024 Adds 3 More Artists to Performers Lineup at Upcoming Awards Show

Grammys 2024 Adds 3 More Artists to Performers Lineup at Upcoming Awards Show

Mon, 22 January 2024 at 10:20 am

'NCIS: Hawaii' Season 3 - 6 Stars Returning, 1 Cast Member Will Be a Recurring Guest Star!

Continue Here »

'NCIS: Hawaii' Season 3 - 6 Stars Returning, 1 Cast Member Will Be a Recurring Guest Star!

NCIS: Hawaii is coming back next month!

The hit CBS series first premiered back in September of 2021, and centers around a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service based in Hawaii.

The show is a spin-off of the popular NCIS series, and the fourth series overall in the NCIS franchise.

As of February of last year, the series was renewed for a third season. And now, we know that CBS is officially premiering Season 3 on Monday, February 12, 2024.

See the full CBS 2024 TV schedule!

We also know who is returning this season, and one big guest star set to recur.

Find out who is expected to return for NCIS: Hawaii Season 3…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Alex Tarrant, CBS, EG, evergreen, Extended, Jason Antoon, LL Cool J, NCIS: Hawaii, Noah Mills, Slideshow, Television, Tori Anderson, vanessa lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami