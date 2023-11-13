CBS Reveals 2024 TV Schedule After SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends - Premiere Dates for 'NCIS,' 'FBI,' 'Young Sheldon' & More!

CBS is revealing their new TV schedule!

The schedule, which kicks off in February 2024, is nearly identical to the Fall TV schedule announced back in May prior to the strike. Most of the CBS series are planning to have 10-13 episodes each, running into May.

The schedule includes favorites like Young Sheldon, Ghosts, FBI and NCIS!

SUNDAY, FEB. 11 (following Super Bowl LVIII)

~10 pm TRACKER (series premiere)

MONDAY, FEB. 12

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 6

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5

9 pm NCIS Season 21

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3

Find out who is expected to return for NCIS!

TUESDAY, FEB. 13

8 pm FBI Season 6

9 pm FBI: International Season 3

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 5

Find out who is expected to return for FBI!

THURSDAY, FEB. 15

8 pm Young Sheldon Season 7

8:30 pm Ghosts Season 3

9 pm So Help Me Todd Season 2

10 pm TRACKER (series premiere repeat)

Find out who is expected to return for Young Sheldon!

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

8 pm S.W.A.T. Season 7 (final)

9 pm Fire Country Season 2

10 pm Blue Bloods Season 14

Find out who is expected to return for Blue Bloods!

SUNDAY, FEB. 18

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm The Equalizer Season 4

9 pm TRACKER (regular time slot premiere)

10 pm CSI: Vegas Season 3 (new night)

Find out who is expected to return for The Equalizer!

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28

8 pm Survivor Season 46 (2-hour premiere)

THURSDAY, FEB. 29

10 pm ELSBETH (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

8 pm Survivor (2-hour episode)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

8 pm Survivor (return to 90-minute episodes)

9:30 pm The Amazing Race Season 36 (90-minute episodes)

CBS’ previously cancelled shows from the 2022-23 season are NCIS: Los Angeles, East New York and True Lies. Find out which other shows CBS cancelled!