Tom Holland Reacts to Girlfriend Zendaya's Look at Schiaparelli Fashion Show

Tom Holland is showing his love for his girlfriend Zendaya!

The 27-year-old actor took to his Instagram story to react to her latest look while attending the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show on Monday (January 23) at Paris Fashion Week.

Check out what he said inside…

First, Tom shared a black and white photo of Zendaya on his story, writing, “😍😍😍”

Next, he posted a video from photographer Bilal Zagaoui, and added, “This was made for me 😂”

Tom‘s comments on Zendaya‘s look comes just less than two weeks after he responded to rumors that they had broken up. See what he said here!

While at the Critics Choice Awards last week, Tom revealed that he and Zendaya will re-watch their firs Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, “every now and then.” Find out what they do when the watch it…