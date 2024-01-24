Madonna Brings Amy Schumer Out on Stage During 'Celebration Tour' Show in NYC

Madonna is hitting the stage once again in New York City!

The 65-year-old “Like a Virgin” entertainer performed her second Celebration Tour show in a row at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night (January 23) in NYC.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

During the show, Madonna brought out Amy Schumer and the two playful judged the singer’s backup dancers’ choreography while flashing signs of perfect 10s.

At her show at the Barclays Center last month, Madonna brought out Julia Garner for the same part of the show.

If you missed it, Madonna was recently sued for starting one of her Celebration Tour shows two hours late. Find out more about the lawsuit here.

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of Madonna’s show at Madison Square Garden…